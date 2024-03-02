Synovus Financial Corp Buys 2,786 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 189.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 625.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 1,386.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENS. William Blair downgraded shares of EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

EnerSys Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $91.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.77 and its 200 day moving average is $94.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $78.81 and a fifty-two week high of $113.34.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.79 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.62%.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

