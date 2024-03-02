Synovus Financial Corp Sells 164 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $33,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 494.9% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:HLT opened at $204.81 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.86 and a 1-year high of $205.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.30, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 94.46% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.86%.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HLT. UBS Group upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

