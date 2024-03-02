Synovus Financial Corp Has $799,000 Holdings in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 45.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of SPX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price (up from $118.00) on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SPX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Shares of NYSE:SPXC opened at $114.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.08. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.09 and a 1 year high of $117.47.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. The business had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.98 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

