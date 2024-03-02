Synovus Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,849 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 399.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,665,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $934,904,000 after buying an additional 15,729,876 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $60,640,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 30.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,660,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,919 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,396,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,544 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 211.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $42.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.51. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $49.81. The stock has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.42.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 46.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $2,816,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. StockNews.com cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.54.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

