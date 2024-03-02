Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $7.01 Million Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $7,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JBHT. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $745,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,381. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Brian Webb sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.54, for a total value of $187,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,134,773.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $745,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,381. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,782 shares of company stock valued at $5,318,162. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 1.4 %

JBHT stock opened at $203.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.66 and a twelve month high of $219.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.37 and a 200-day moving average of $192.01.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 24.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on JBHT shares. UBS Group raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $205.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Benchmark boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $188.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.37.

View Our Latest Report on JBHT

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.