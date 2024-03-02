Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $7.31 Million Stock Position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $7,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 169.8% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 533.3% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 45.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Bunge Global Price Performance

NYSE:BG opened at $93.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.62. Bunge Global SA has a 12-month low of $86.10 and a 12-month high of $116.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BG shares. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Bunge Global from $161.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wolfe Research lowered Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Bunge Global in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.44.

Read Our Latest Report on Bunge Global

Bunge Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.