BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW) Short Interest Up 140.0% in February

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the January 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BriaCell Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of BCTXW stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $3.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1.92.

Institutional Trading of BriaCell Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BriaCell Therapeutics stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

About BriaCell Therapeutics

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a Phase 3 biotechnology company transforming cancer care with its novel cellular immunotherapies. It is conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in advanced breast cancer with its Bria-IMT in combination with an immune check point inhibitor. It is also developing personalized off-the-shelf treatments for breast cancer, prostate cancer, and other cancers.

