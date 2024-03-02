Short Interest in BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Increases By 84.2%

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,600 shares, an increase of 84.2% from the January 31st total of 161,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 299,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of BioCardia in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on BCDA
Insider Activity at BioCardia
Institutional Trading of BioCardia
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCardia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in BioCardia during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioCardia during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in BioCardia during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BioCardia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 16.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BioCardia Stock Up 5.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BCDA opened at $0.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average of $0.55. BioCardia has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $2.92.
BioCardia Company Profile
BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, engages in development of cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP, an autologous mononuclear cell therapy system for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and allogeneic cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BioCardia
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for BioCardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.