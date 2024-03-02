Short Interest in BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Increases By 84.2%

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDAGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,600 shares, an increase of 84.2% from the January 31st total of 161,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 299,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of BioCardia in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Insider Activity at BioCardia

In other BioCardia news, CEO Peter Altman acquired 108,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $49,729.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 555,447 shares in the company, valued at $255,505.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Peter Altman bought 108,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $49,729.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 555,447 shares in the company, valued at $255,505.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Phillip Md Et Al Frost sold 129,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.43, for a total transaction of $55,814.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,896,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,290.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BioCardia

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCardia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in BioCardia during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioCardia during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in BioCardia during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BioCardia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 16.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCardia Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BCDA opened at $0.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average of $0.55. BioCardia has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $2.92.

BioCardia Company Profile

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, engages in development of cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP, an autologous mononuclear cell therapy system for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and allogeneic cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.

Featured Stories

