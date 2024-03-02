Short Interest in BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN) Increases By 94.5%

BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 94.5% from the January 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

BayFirst Financial stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.84 million, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.49. BayFirst Financial has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $19.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.57 million during the quarter. BayFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 4.82%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. BayFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAFN. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BayFirst Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $3,428,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of BayFirst Financial by 1,275.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 133,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 123,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BayFirst Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $871,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BayFirst Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of BayFirst Financial by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 138,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for BayFirst National Bank that provides community banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement account; and safety deposit boxes.

