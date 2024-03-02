AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWINW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWINW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,100 shares, an increase of 137.6% from the January 31st total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AERWINS Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AERWINS Technologies stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWINW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,251,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

AERWINS Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AWINW opened at $0.02 on Friday. AERWINS Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02.

About AERWINS Technologies

AERWINS Technologies Inc develops and manufactures drones and other technology in the air infrastructure and air mobility space. The company is based in Tokyo, Japan.

