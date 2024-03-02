iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) to Issue Dividend of $0.16 on March 7th

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1623 per share on Thursday, March 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

IGSB opened at $51.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.46. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.36 and a 1-year high of $51.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGSB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 445.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

About iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

