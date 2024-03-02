FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (SKOR) to Issue Dividend of $0.18 on March 7th

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1838 per share on Thursday, March 7th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:SKOR opened at $47.48 on Friday. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 52-week low of $45.16 and a 52-week high of $48.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.71 and its 200 day moving average is $46.81.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Free Report) by 107.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,157 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned about 0.19% of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund

The FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (SKOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of intermediate-maturity, investment-grade corporate bonds that are selected and weighted by fundamental factors. SKOR was launched on Nov 12, 2014 and is managed by FlexShares.

