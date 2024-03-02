First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Rating Increased to Outperform Spec Market Weight at National Bank Financial

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from a “sec perform spec market wgt” rating to an “outperform spec market weight” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. CIBC cut their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays upgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “underperform” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$17.62.

Shares of TSE FM opened at C$12.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.18. The firm has a market cap of C$8.95 billion, a PE ratio of -6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.95. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$9.31 and a twelve month high of C$39.13.

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.04, for a total value of C$496,750.50. Insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

