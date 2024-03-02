BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:USFI) to Issue Dividend of $0.09

BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:USFI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0872 per share on Thursday, March 7th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.009087.

BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.57 and a 200 day moving average of $24.09. BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.16.

