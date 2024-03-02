Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.50

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share by the asset manager on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Trading Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ DHIL opened at $151.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.97. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 12 month low of $144.35 and a 12 month high of $188.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.36, for a total value of $255,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,195,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.36, for a total transaction of $255,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,195,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $84,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,593,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHIL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 255,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,788,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 318.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 19.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 16.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

Featured Stories

