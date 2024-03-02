BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (CLOA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 1st

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.2429 per share on Thursday, March 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLOA opened at $51.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.29. BlackRock AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.07 and a fifty-two week high of $51.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock AAA CLO ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter worth about $12,125,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 12,175 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (CLOA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated CLOs that are rated AAA. CLOA was launched on Jan 10, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

