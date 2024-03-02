Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Acushnet has raised its dividend by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Acushnet has a payout ratio of 23.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Acushnet to earn $3.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.4%.

Acushnet Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE GOLF opened at $65.52 on Friday. Acushnet has a 1 year low of $43.62 and a 1 year high of $70.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acushnet

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.16 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acushnet will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOLF. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. West Tower Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 690.4% during the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Acushnet from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Acushnet from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Acushnet from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Acushnet from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acushnet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

