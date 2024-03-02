Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Capital City Bank Group has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Capital City Bank Group has a dividend payout ratio of 28.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Capital City Bank Group to earn $2.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.2%.

Capital City Bank Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CCBG opened at $28.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $478.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.53. Capital City Bank Group has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.05.

Capital City Bank Group ( NASDAQ:CCBG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $63.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital City Bank Group will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCBG. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Capital City Bank Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Capital City Bank Group by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Capital City Bank Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 828,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Capital City Bank Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 615,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,215,000 after purchasing an additional 16,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. 45.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCBG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Capital City Bank Group from $34.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Capital City Bank Group in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

