Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.
Tecsys Stock Performance
Tecsys stock opened at C$38.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$33.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$572.17 million, a PE ratio of 259.13 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.47. Tecsys has a one year low of C$23.75 and a one year high of C$39.32.
Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.06). Tecsys had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 3.19%. The business had revenue of C$41.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$42.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tecsys will post 0.5613154 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Tecsys
Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.
