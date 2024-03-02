Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Lowered to $240.00 at Barclays

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $259.00 to $240.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Zscaler from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Zscaler from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zscaler from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Zscaler from $311.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $224.03.

Shares of ZS opened at $219.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.97. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $84.93 and a 12-month high of $259.61. The stock has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of -188.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. Analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total transaction of $1,756,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,129,334.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total transaction of $625,064.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,733,557.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total transaction of $1,756,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,129,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,972 shares of company stock worth $19,342,443 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Zscaler by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,843,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,426,000 after buying an additional 206,908 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Zscaler by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,862,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,581,000 after buying an additional 84,440 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,787,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,439,000 after buying an additional 242,435 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Zscaler by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,450,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,295,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,918,000 after buying an additional 65,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

