Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Holdings Decreased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 199,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $7,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HRL. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,030,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,640,000 after acquiring an additional 8,636 shares during the period. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HRL. Citigroup began coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hormel Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Hormel Foods Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of HRL opened at $33.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.27. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $28.51 and a 1-year high of $42.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 6.55%. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $257,576.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,304.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hormel Foods news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $257,576.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,304.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $285,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,021 shares of company stock valued at $886,454 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

