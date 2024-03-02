Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,921 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $8,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,443,000 after acquiring an additional 36,977 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 77.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 91,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after acquiring an additional 39,843 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 51.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $494,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ATO opened at $112.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $101.00 and a 12 month high of $125.28. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.06.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.01). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 51.11%.

ATO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.20.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

