Trexquant Investment LP Has $2.36 Million Stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 93.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,494 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in American States Water were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American States Water by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,608,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,239,000 after purchasing an additional 51,731 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,572,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,218,000 after buying an additional 507,209 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,131,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,622,000 after buying an additional 53,468 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 884,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,589,000 after buying an additional 153,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 792,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,945,000 after buying an additional 21,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.21 per share, with a total value of $99,694.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,578.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of American States Water from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

American States Water Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:AWR opened at $71.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.55 and its 200 day moving average is $79.57. American States Water has a 12 month low of $70.22 and a 12 month high of $95.07.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $125.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 13.54%. American States Water’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American States Water will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.04%.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

