Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.240-3.320 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.5 billion-$3.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.6 billion. Donaldson also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.24-3.32 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on DCI shares. StockNews.com lowered Donaldson from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an underweight rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Donaldson currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on DCI

Donaldson Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE DCI opened at $72.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.09. Donaldson has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $72.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.56 and a 200-day moving average of $62.56.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $876.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.34 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 28.52%. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Donaldson will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson

In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $324,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,641.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 5,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $324,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,641.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 11,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $709,536.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,520.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,812. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donaldson

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Donaldson by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,570,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $616,072,000 after buying an additional 97,879 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,026,000 after purchasing an additional 413,360 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Donaldson by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,900,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,203,000 after purchasing an additional 132,979 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Donaldson by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,991,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,121,000 after purchasing an additional 27,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,354,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,357,000 after purchasing an additional 90,180 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donaldson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.