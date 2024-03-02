Short Interest in Anritsu Co. (OTCMKTS:AITUY) Increases By 100.0%

Anritsu Co. (OTCMKTS:AITUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Anritsu Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AITUY opened at $8.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.94. Anritsu has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $9.77.
Anritsu Company Profile
