LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.15

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.15 and last traded at $7.23, with a volume of 145044 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

LXU has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of LSB Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.50 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $541.94 million, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in LSB Industries by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 512,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,241,000 after acquiring an additional 45,242 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in LSB Industries by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,802,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,436,000 after acquiring an additional 221,743 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in LSB Industries by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in LSB Industries by 3,241.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 125,620 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 121,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in LSB Industries by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 13,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

