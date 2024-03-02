Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as C$64.72 and last traded at C$64.06, with a volume of 817672 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$62.83.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$58.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$65.38.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$62.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$56.78. The firm has a market cap of C$61.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.58 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.86 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 23.44%. Analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.6970021 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 15,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.19, for a total transaction of C$883,356.74. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.