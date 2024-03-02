iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Hits New 12-Month High at $291.65

iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $291.65 and last traded at $291.58, with a volume of 11507 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $289.86.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $279.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

