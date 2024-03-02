iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Sets New 52-Week High at $171.80

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $171.80 and last traded at $171.52, with a volume of 103035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.86. The company has a market capitalization of $54.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IWD. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,141,000 after buying an additional 100,236 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,587,000 after purchasing an additional 136,345 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,529,000.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

