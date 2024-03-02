iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Hits New 12-Month High at $112.15

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $112.15 and last traded at $112.14, with a volume of 104997 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.47.
iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.56 and a 200 day moving average of $100.97. The company has a market cap of $51.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 209.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,196,000 after acquiring an additional 81,788 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 56.2% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 8,015 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 90,800.0% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000.
iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
