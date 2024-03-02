Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Limited (ALI) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04 on March 21st

Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Limited (ASX:ALI – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 29th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.
Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Argo Service Company Pty Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in the infrastructure sector.
