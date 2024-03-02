Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Grove Collaborative Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE GROV opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. Grove Collaborative has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $3.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average of $2.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grove Collaborative

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GROV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Grove Collaborative by 14,029.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 13,889 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Grove Collaborative during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Grove Collaborative by 232.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 62,204 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Grove Collaborative by 1,337,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 32.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grove Collaborative

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It offers household, personal care, beauty, and other consumer products through retail channels, third parties, direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications, as well as online store.

