Spectris plc (SXS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 53.90 on June 28th

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 53.90 ($0.68) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Spectris’s previous dividend of $25.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:SXS opened at GBX 3,363 ($42.66) on Friday. Spectris has a one year low of GBX 2,917 ($37.00) and a one year high of GBX 3,883.85 ($49.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,626.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,429.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,606.98, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SXS shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,780 ($47.95) to GBX 3,520 ($44.65) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Shore Capital downgraded shares of Spectris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 6,428.33 ($81.54).

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

