Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Barclays

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an equal weight rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.25.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of HPE stock opened at $15.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.30.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 6.81%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $30,016.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at $243,351.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $30,016.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,351.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Phil Mottram sold 50,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $845,677.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,834.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 303,575 shares of company stock worth $4,989,141. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 180.1% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.