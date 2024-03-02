Becker Capital Management Inc. Purchases 552 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124,827.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,796,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,674,205,000 after buying an additional 91,723,231 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9,482.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 22,798,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,935,000 after buying an additional 22,560,477 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,012,701,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,808,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,524,000 after purchasing an additional 33,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,394,000 after purchasing an additional 16,133 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWP opened at $112.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $112.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.02 and its 200-day moving average is $98.18.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

