Becker Capital Management Inc. Purchases 257 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DCM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $156.84 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $156.91. The company has a market capitalization of $109.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.53.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

