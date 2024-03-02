BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Trading 8.9% Higher

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 8.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.55 and last traded at $3.42. 13,199,856 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 145% from the average session volume of 5,389,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Tuesday.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.73. The firm has a market cap of $542.60 million, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 3.85.

In other BigBear.ai news, Director Avi S. Katz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $90,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 786,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,389.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Avi S. Katz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $90,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 786,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,389.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raluca Dinu sold 13,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $25,015.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 773,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBAI. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,953,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai in the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BigBear.ai by 344.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 45,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai in the first quarter worth approximately $5,390,000. Institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.

