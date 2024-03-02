Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.400-0.420 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $451.0 million-$459.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $471.9 million. Zuora also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.40-$0.42 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZUO. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zuora from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Zuora from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Zuora from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

ZUO opened at $8.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.56. Zuora has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $12.12.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $110.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.80 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 48.38% and a negative net margin of 15.80%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zuora news, Director Amy Guggenheim Shenkan sold 4,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $34,675.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,247.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Amy Guggenheim Shenkan sold 4,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $34,675.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,247.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $883,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $56,088.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 365,899 shares of company stock worth $3,161,816. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 66,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 177,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 206,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

