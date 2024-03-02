Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.060-0.070 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $107.8 million-$109.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $111.9 million. Zuora also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.400-0.420 EPS.

Zuora Price Performance

Shares of Zuora stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. Zuora has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $12.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day moving average is $8.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Get Zuora alerts:

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 48.38% and a negative net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $110.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZUO shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zuora from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Zuora from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Zuora from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Get Our Latest Report on Zuora

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 6,909 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $62,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $57,168. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 6,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $62,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,168. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 41,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $348,545.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,898.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 365,899 shares of company stock worth $3,161,816. Corporate insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zuora

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZUO. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Zuora in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Zuora by 94.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zuora in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Zuora in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.