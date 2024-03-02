AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.35 million. AAON had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 27.20%. AAON’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.
AAON opened at $83.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.28. AAON has a 52-week low of $52.24 and a 52-week high of $88.78.
In other news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,002. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,002. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 99,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $6,340,636.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,445.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,948 shares of company stock worth $10,912,883. Company insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.
AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.
