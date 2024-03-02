ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $477.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.43 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. ACI Worldwide updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
ACI Worldwide Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of ACI Worldwide stock opened at $32.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.37 and a 200-day moving average of $26.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 1.24. ACI Worldwide has a 52-week low of $19.56 and a 52-week high of $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.36.
Insider Activity
In related news, CRO Alessandro Silva sold 17,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $493,887.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 52,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,158.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACI Worldwide
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ACIW shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.
View Our Latest Stock Report on ACIW
About ACI Worldwide
ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ACI Worldwide
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.