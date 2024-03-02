ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $477.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.43 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. ACI Worldwide updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

ACI Worldwide Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock opened at $32.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.37 and a 200-day moving average of $26.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 1.24. ACI Worldwide has a 52-week low of $19.56 and a 52-week high of $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.36.

In related news, CRO Alessandro Silva sold 17,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $493,887.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 52,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,158.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACIW. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 456.9% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,094,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,703 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,204,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,384 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $28,083,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,246,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 111.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,023,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,243,000 after acquiring an additional 539,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ACIW shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

