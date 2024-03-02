Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $109.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Axonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Axonics Price Performance

Shares of AXNX opened at $67.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.93. Axonics has a 52 week low of $47.59 and a 52 week high of $69.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXNX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Axonics in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut Axonics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Axonics in a research note on Friday, January 12th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Axonics in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Axonics in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.73.

Insider Transactions at Axonics

In related news, EVP John Woock sold 15,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $1,076,998.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,279.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 35,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $2,381,806.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,791,682.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Woock sold 15,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $1,076,998.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,279.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,069,704 in the last ninety days. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Axonics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Axonics by 64.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Axonics in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Axonics by 172.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Axonics by 103.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

