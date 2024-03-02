Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Announces Earnings Results

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 42.95% and a negative net margin of 196.12%. The firm had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.88) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 817.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Editas Medicine Stock Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $10.53 on Friday. Editas Medicine has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $11.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.61.

Institutional Trading of Editas Medicine

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 43.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,879,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,852 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 15.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,275,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,355,000 after buying an additional 841,894 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Editas Medicine by 296.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,183,000 after purchasing an additional 675,300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Editas Medicine by 26,262.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 579,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 577,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,626,000. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on EDIT shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Editas Medicine from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Editas Medicine from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Editas Medicine from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Editas Medicine from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

