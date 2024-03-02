iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. iHeartMedia had a negative return on equity of 1,197.12% and a negative net margin of 29.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

iHeartMedia Trading Down 18.4 %

Shares of iHeartMedia stock opened at $2.26 on Friday. iHeartMedia has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $6.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IHRT. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on iHeartMedia from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on iHeartMedia from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iHeartMedia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iHeartMedia

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IHRT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in iHeartMedia by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,788,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,082,000 after purchasing an additional 105,422 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iHeartMedia by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,845,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,199,000 after purchasing an additional 215,304 shares during the period. Silver Point Capital L.P. increased its holdings in iHeartMedia by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 5,546,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,998,000 after purchasing an additional 665,400 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iHeartMedia by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,011,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,654,000 after purchasing an additional 437,538 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iHeartMedia by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,906,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,946,000 after purchasing an additional 118,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

