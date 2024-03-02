The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) CFO Peter B. Crawford Sells 5,500 Shares

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,500 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total value of $361,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,333.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $66.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $77.81. The company has a market cap of $117.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 39.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on SCHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.