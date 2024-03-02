Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Range Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 8.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Range Resources Stock Performance

RRC opened at $32.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.83. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $22.72 and a twelve month high of $37.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Range Resources

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $941.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.25 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 15.87%. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Range Resources will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RRC shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

