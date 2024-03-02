DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DSL)

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:DSL opened at $12.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.92. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $12.85.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 140.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000.

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

