Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avis Budget Group

In other Avis Budget Group news, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total value of $773,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,459.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 18,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total transaction of $3,607,268.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,483,111.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total transaction of $773,647.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,459.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avis Budget Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CAR opened at $110.52 on Friday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a one year low of $99.60 and a one year high of $244.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.21.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $2.95. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 13.59% and a negative return on equity of 696.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.46 earnings per share. Avis Budget Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 18.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.40.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

