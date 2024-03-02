Trexquant Investment LP Has $2.43 Million Stock Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 305.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

KNSL opened at $517.28 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.90 and a 1-year high of $528.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $410.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 0.89.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $351.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.98 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 25.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KNSL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $410.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Kinsale Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $434.00 to $544.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $510.00.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

