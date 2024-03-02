Trexquant Investment LP Increases Stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.10% of Sprout Social worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,789,000 after acquiring an additional 13,742 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 8,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPT. Barclays cut their target price on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,160,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,040,819.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $2,466,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,181.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,160,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,040,819.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,200 shares of company stock worth $7,079,946. 11.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sprout Social Stock Performance

Shares of SPT opened at $63.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -53.29 and a beta of 1.06. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $68.41.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

